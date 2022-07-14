Bitcoin Atom (BCA) One Day Volume Tops $111.00

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0861 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $111.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.