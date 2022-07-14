Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.12

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.16, with a volume of 96230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Black Diamond Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.36. The stock has a market cap of C$190.54 million and a PE ratio of 9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.89.

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$70.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

