BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Top Pick Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.21) to GBX 290 ($3.45) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.20) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.85) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.67) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 227.50 ($2.71).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 5.39 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

