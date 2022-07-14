Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Lowered to $154.00 at Piper Sandler

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $169.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.36.

Shares of BX stock opened at $91.40 on Monday. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 376,431 shares valued at $19,168,730. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 22.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 71.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 84,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 35,122 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 4.8% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 1,366.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

