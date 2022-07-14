Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Buys C$20,020.00 in Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$20,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,772,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,585,984.40.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 30,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$17,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 5,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$2,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 1,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$610.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 2,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,280.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 74,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$46,694.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 39,500 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$26,741.50.

On Thursday, April 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 35,500 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$21,477.50.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 137,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$84,940.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 5,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$2,550.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 173,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$101,032.00.

CVE:BAU traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.60. 33,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,949. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.49.

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

