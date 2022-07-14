BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of BlueLinx worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $4,351,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $5,709,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $5,519,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $3,093,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth about $2,761,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXC. StockNews.com began coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

NYSE BXC traded down $3.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.21. 3,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,201. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 107.29% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

