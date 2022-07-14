Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Up 254.5% in June

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 254.5% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Bluestone Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.60. 1,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,223. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. Bluestone Resources has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.79.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

