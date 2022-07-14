Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Up 254.5% in June

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 254.5% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Bluestone Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.60. 1,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,223. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. Bluestone Resources has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.79.
About Bluestone Resources (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluestone Resources (BBSRF)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.