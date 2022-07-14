boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.60.

BHHOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

BHHOF stock remained flat at $$0.85 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.