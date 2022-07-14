Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Up 309.5% in June

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 309.5% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ BWMN traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. 9,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.28 and a beta of 1.23. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $42,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 34.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

