Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 336,813 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 336,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,309,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.23% of Capri at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 1,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.71. The company had a trading volume of 77,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,148. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

