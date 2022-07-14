Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Carroll Investors Inc increased its position in BlackRock by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 6,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in BlackRock by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 5,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK stock traded down $8.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $588.04. The stock had a trading volume of 21,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,926. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $623.22 and a 200 day moving average of $716.59. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

