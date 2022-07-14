Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $18,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,562,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,837,000 after purchasing an additional 45,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,920,000 after purchasing an additional 54,784 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,421,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,216,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,502,000 after buying an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.89. 9,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,252. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

