Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,287 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.88. 515,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699,448. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average is $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

