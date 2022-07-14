Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Makes New $11.07 Million Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,069,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,071,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,163,000 after buying an additional 272,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,993,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,242,000 after buying an additional 368,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,956,000 after buying an additional 504,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $63.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,355. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.