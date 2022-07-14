Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 12,402 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.63.

ZTS traded up $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $170.61. 39,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,943. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.77. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

