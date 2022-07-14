Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 6,898 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ameren worth $13,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,144,740,000 after purchasing an additional 76,051 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ameren by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,699,000 after purchasing an additional 662,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,135,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,738,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.85. 20,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,500. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.90. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

