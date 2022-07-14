Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 6,985 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 1.0% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $32,237,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $2,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.68.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $10.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $422.02. 40,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,432. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $459.64 and a 200 day moving average of $528.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

