Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149,480 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises 1.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $32,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.38. 395,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,313. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 193.00, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.36. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

