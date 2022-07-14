Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.46 and last traded at $40.46. Approximately 7,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,452,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BFH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.18 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.80%.

About Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

