Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.46 and last traded at $40.46. Approximately 7,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,452,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BFH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.80%.
About Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
