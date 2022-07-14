Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 352.4% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Brenntag stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 82,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,502. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BNTGY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Brenntag from €95.00 ($95.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Baader Bank upgraded Brenntag to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

