British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.23

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 151224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTLCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on British Land from GBX 650 ($7.73) to GBX 710 ($8.44) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on British Land from GBX 580 ($6.90) to GBX 540 ($6.42) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.1028 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

About British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

