Brokerages Set Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target at $29.50

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut shares of Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. 3,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,773. The company has a market cap of $170.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.52 million. Analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Aemetis by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.