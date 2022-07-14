Brokerages Set Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Target Price at $18.60

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

VRRM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 176,105 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $848,000.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,129. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.02 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

