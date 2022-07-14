Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Up 450.0% in June

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BUKS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Butler National has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $70.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Butler National alerts:

Butler National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.