Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Up 450.0% in June

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2022

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKSGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BUKS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Butler National has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $70.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Butler National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

