Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Down 2.4%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 2,159,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,588,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49.

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter.

About Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

