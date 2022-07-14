CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Up 1,122.5% in June

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, an increase of 1,122.5% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,735,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CAIXY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 491,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,931. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.35) to €4.00 ($4.00) in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf cut CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.40) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CaixaBank from €2.95 ($2.95) to €3.75 ($3.75) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

