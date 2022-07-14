Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,515 shares during the period. Sysco comprises 2.1% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.14% of Sysco worth $56,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 101.03%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

