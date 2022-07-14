Cambiar Investors LLC Has $9.57 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,193 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of Dolby Laboratories worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

DLB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.13. 6,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average is $78.26. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.31%.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.