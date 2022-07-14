Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.19% of Amedisys worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,706,000 after acquiring an additional 168,949 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 106,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMED. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price target on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

AMED stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,837. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $265.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.24 and its 200-day moving average is $138.20.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

