Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 100,983 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,983 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $53,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

TSM stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.79. The company had a trading volume of 488,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,561,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

