Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 241 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $9,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in American Financial Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.18. 10,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,516. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.34 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.49.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

