Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 36,154 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,154 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.10% of L3Harris Technologies worth $48,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $49,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $5.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,432. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.32 and its 200-day moving average is $236.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

