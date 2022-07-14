Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,251,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282,047 shares during the period. Barclays accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Barclays worth $41,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,946 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after buying an additional 816,050 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,453,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.26) to GBX 200 ($2.38) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

Barclays stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

