Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Trading Up 0.2%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $22.36. Approximately 36 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.