Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 527,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,439 shares during the period. Cameco comprises approximately 8.2% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $15,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,907 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Cameco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,713,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,357,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,668,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cameco by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,760,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,982,000 after acquiring an additional 784,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Cameco by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.