Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 23999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

Canada Rare Earth Company Profile (CVE:LL)

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of rare earth elements in Asia. The company provides high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. Its products are used in various industries, such as high-end electronics, lighting solutions, ceramics and glass, catalytic and cracking, magnets, and atomic energy.

