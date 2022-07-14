Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAR.UN shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of TSE CAR.UN traded down C$1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.78. 113,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.18. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$42.71 and a 52-week high of C$62.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 5.73.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

