Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Shares Up 5.3%

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 52,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 8.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50.

Get Canadian Spirit Resources alerts:

Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile (CVE:SPI)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.