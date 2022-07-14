Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.96

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.96 and last traded at C$9.36, with a volume of 1533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -14.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.0792 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

