Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.94

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.94 and last traded at C$2.97, with a volume of 536711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$8.80 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.72.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 8.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.