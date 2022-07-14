Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $17.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $839.63 million, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. Blucora has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Blucora by 104.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

