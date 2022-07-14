Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,567 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.55% of Capri worth $42,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $2,442,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $2,442,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $41.76. 41,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,148. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

