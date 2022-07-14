Carroll Investors Inc Acquires Shares of 1,801 iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.66. The stock had a trading volume of 76,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,056. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

