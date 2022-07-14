Carroll Investors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Carroll Investors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.3% of Carroll Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.29. 18,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,392. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $266.44.

