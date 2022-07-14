Carroll Investors Inc Sells 70 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Carroll Investors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $5.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $382.61. 9,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.54. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Argus decreased their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.60.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

