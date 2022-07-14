Carroll Investors Inc Trims Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Carroll Investors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $96.08. The stock had a trading volume of 37,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.96. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,325.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,840 shares of company stock valued at $17,999,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

