Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Bought by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Cass Information Systems makes up about 1.9% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Cass Information Systems worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CASS. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CASS stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 18.72%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 53.08%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

