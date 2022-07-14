Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Up 5.5%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.82. 26,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,193,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

The stock has a market cap of $866.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $40,664.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,770.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 241,686 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145,743 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,427,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 174,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 381,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

