Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $143.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CBOE. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.29.

CBOE stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets ( NYSE:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.78 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

