Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $143.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CBOE. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.29.
CBOE stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
