CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Short Interest Down 70.9% in June

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,500 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the June 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ CECE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.91. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,152. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.74 million, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth about $57,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 0.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,123,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 21.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 305,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 54,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CECE. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

